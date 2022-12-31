YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest.

He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma Graham, residing in the area for 54 years, having lived in Cleveland.

Gary worked for the Community Kitchen for one year as a Security Guard and also for U.S. Steel and Wheaton Steel Corporations.

He enjoyed playing Solitaire, drawing, working on cars and shopping with his grandchildren.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Gary Tyrone (Vanessa) Graham, Jr. of Newark, Ohio, Shawn Graham of Columbus, Ohio and Jason Booker of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; three daughters, Ms. Alberta Pratt, Ms. Monica Graham and Ms. Monica Duby all of Youngstown; four brothers, Wayne (Deborah) Graham, John Bevly III and George Ware, Jr. all of Youngstown, Ohio and Marcus (Stephanie) Ware of Daphne, Alabama; six sisters, Ms. Charlotte Clinkscale, Ms. Linda Hoey and Ms. Brenda Bevly all of Campbell, Mrs. Jacqueline Joy (Dwayne) Parker and Mrs. Bonita Rosalyn (Michael Sr.) McKay both of Cleveland, Ohio and Ms. Betty Traylor of Youngstown; thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma Graham Bevly; one daughter, Ms. Markita; three brothers, Michael Graham, Keith Ware and Puncho Ware.

Private Services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.