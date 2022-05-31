WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Louis Daniel, 62 of 1407 Lori Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:40 p.m.at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 30, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Louis Logan and Dorothy Lane Daniel.

He was a self-employed Landscaper for 30 years. He also did auto body repair and painting.

Gary was a member of The Mixed Company and Most Wanted Motorcycle Clubs.

His hobbies included riding motorcycles and barbequing.

He leaves to mourn, four sons, Raishod Hampton of Warren, Gary Chaney of Aurora, Brian Williamson and Bryson Williamson both of Warren; two daughters, Dr. Twana (Trevor) Black of Leesburg, Virginia and Ms. Ci’Ara Alexander of Columbus; his mother, Ms. Dorothy L. Daniel of Warren; two brothers, Ray (Carla) Daniel of Warren and Gary Logan of Ravenna; seven sisters, Ms. Pamela Daniel of Masury, Mrs. Felicia (Duane) Thomas of Cincinnati, Ms. Janice Wade, Ms. Sugar Logan and Ms. Angela Logan all of Akron, Mrs. Marilyn (Rick) Maxwell of Ravenna and Ms. Kathy Mercury of Kent; fiancée, Ms. Lisa Williamson of Warren; thirteen grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one son, Brandon Murray; one sister, Mrs. Gwendolyn Lampley; two brothers, Paul Logan and Jeffrey Daniel.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Progressive Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

