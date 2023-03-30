WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garard Bell, 76, of 2610 Duke Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born October 14, 1946 in Sandersville, Georgia, the son of Charles and Annie Rosa Armstrong Bell, residing in the area since 1951, coming from Sandersville.

Garard was employed with Coates Auto Care for 30 years as a manager, before retiring. He also worked for Denman Rubber Company.

He enjoyed reading, watching westerns, playing computer games and nature.

He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from January 26, 1966-January 25, 1972, serving in Vietnam, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 1 O/S Bar, Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M14 and Marksman Badge 45 Cal Pistol.

He leaves to mourn one son, De’Avery L. (Pamela) Priest of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three daughters, Ms. Charlene Canty of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ms. Kimple D. Williams and Ms. Cher C. Bell, both of Warren; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annie Bell; three brothers, Graylin Bell, David Bell and Willie F. Bell and one sister, Ms. Barbara Washington.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

