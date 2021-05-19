Frederick Douglas Greene, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Douglas Greene, Jr., 73, of 3100 Weilacher Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 11:50 p.m. at his residence, following complications from a long illness.

He was born January 7, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frederick Douglas Greene, Sr. and Mary Irene Bennett Blackwell, residing in the area for 60 years, coming from Greenville, Alabama.

He graduated in 1967 from Market Street School and in 1975 from New Castle School of Trade.

Mr. Greene was employed with the General Electric Company for 25 years as a welder, before retiring in 2004.

He was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where he served as a past Deacon and bus driver for the Transportation Ministry.

His hobbies included cars, racing, fishing, gardening, Gospel music, wrestling and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1967-1973, during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He married Shirley Sterling-Greene May 3, 2008.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Calvin (Laura) Greene of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Minnie Smith of Lexington, Kentucky, Mrs. Mary Barnes and Ms. Doris Blackwell Turner, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Frederick Douglas Green, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 3100 Weilacher Drive SW, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.