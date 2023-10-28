WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freddie Smith, 91, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 27, 2023, at Continuing Nursing Home at the Ridge, peacefully in his sleep.

He was born March 29, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of William and Beatrice Holt Smith.

He married Allison L. Edge Smith on May 23, 1981 and they moved to Andover, Ohio, where they raised numerous children and were foster parents.

Freddie was employed with the Columbus Sanitation Department for several years as a truck driver before retiring.

He was an avid bowler and bowled until he was 88 years old; he enjoyed roller skating and playing baseball.

He was a former member of Central Missionary Baptist Church (Jefferson, OH), where he was head usher and trustee, later joining Grace AME Church (Warren, Ohio), where he served on the Nurses Guild.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a Pvt. 4 from 1952-1954, during the Korean Conflict, receiving several honors. He also served for ten years with the Ohio National Guard at Ft. Hayes.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Allison and their children, Alycia Taylor of North Canton, Ohio, LaJoya Smith of North Carolina, Joshua Hill Smith of Warren, Ericka Smith of Ashtabula, Ohio, Simon Smith of Warren, Todd Jeffrey Smith, Sr., of Columbus, Ohio, Ivan Smith of Zanesville, Ohio, Tina Smith-Anderson of Pickerington, Ohio, Dawn Smith of Columbus, Ohio, from his previous wife, Erma Smith and he raised, Connie Jones of Colorado and granddaughter, Uhara Lawson of Cleveland, Ohio; he is also survived by his sister, Ms. Loretta Lawson of Columbus, Ohio; 65-plus grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; one son, Freddie Smithh Jr. and two daughters, Estelle Jean Smith and Denise Lawson.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Grace AME Church, with calling hours from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Masks are highly recommend.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Freddie Smith, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.