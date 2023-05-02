WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Mack Smith, Sr., 84 of 2293 Stewart Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1:01 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 2, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Mack and Irene Robinson Smith.

Frank was employed with General Motors BOC Lordstown Division for 30 years as an assembler in the truck plant, before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the Alpha & Omega Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

He enjoyed boxing, fishing, home construction and watching westerns and sci-fi shows.

He married Sarah Virginia Smith March 3, 1959; she died January 21, 1977.

He leaves to mourn one son, Frank (Caprina) Smith, Jr. of Warren; four daughters, Mrs. Teresa (Alphonso) Streeter, Mrs. Vanessa (Roosevelt) Haynes, Ms. Francietta Smith and Ms. Wakeelah Smith, all of Warren; one stepson, Emmett Williams of Warren; one stepdaughter, Ms. Ernestine Williams of Columbus; three sisters, Ms. Ruth Armstrong of Columbus, Georgia, Ms. Emma Smith and Ms. Sandra Edwards, both of Warren; special friend, Ms. Lesa Scott of Warren; one nephew he raised, Larry Smith; granddaughter/caregiver, Ms. Terri Smith of Warren; 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Derwin Cotton; two daughters, Miss. Nyesha Smith and Miss Lesha Smith; four brothers, Fred Smith, Walter Smith, Henry Smith and William Crenshaw; two sisters, Ms. Mary “Tootsie” Smith and Ms. Julia Crenshaw; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Condolences may be sent to his daughter, Mrs. Teresa Streeter, 2293 Stewart Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.