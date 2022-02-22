WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank John Tursack V, 31, of 507 North Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life suddenly Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

He was born October 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank John Tursack IV and Dorothy Jean Tomlin.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Dorothy Jean Tomlin and stepfather, John L. Wilson, Jr., both of Warren; four half-brothers, Kevin M. Neely, Sabastin Wilson, Dakota Wilson and CiRay Wilson, all of Warren; four half-sisters, Mrs. Teresa (Devin) Weinerth of Warren, Ms. Alesha Neely, Ms. Cynthia Neely and Ms. Samantha Neely, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three stepbrothers, Stephen (Sarah) Wilson and Samuel Wilson, both of Warren and Shawn Wilson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; grandmothers, Ms. Dorothy Lavern Tomlin of Warren and Ms. Susanna Irvin of Cortland; grandfather, Phillip Tomlin of Niles; a cousin he was reared with, Michael Wilson and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandfather.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Warren Baptist Temple. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 507 North Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

