WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Alvarez, 76, of 2 Windsor Place, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:04 p.m. at Armstrong Memory Care, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 1, 1947 in Aguadilla Pueblo, Puerto Rico, the son of Santos and Elena Acevedo Alvarez, coming to Ohio 66 years ago from Puerto Rico.

He was a 1966 graduate of East High School.

Frank was employed with General Motors BOC Lordstown Division for 30 years as a Painter, before retiring October 1, 1999.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC SP4 from November 19, 1969-November 18, 1975 during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Daniel (Melissa) Alvarez of Vienna and Frank Alvarez of Youngstown; one daughter, Mrs. Sarah (Christopher) Graves of Greensboro, North Carolina; two brothers, William (Margaret) Alvarez of Lordstown and Rito (Charlotte) Alvarez of Akron; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Frank Alvarez; two brothers, Paul Alvarez and Samuel Alvarez and one sister, Anna Montero.

Private services have been held and burial took place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

