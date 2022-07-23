YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Elizabeth DuVal, 80, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, July 15, 2022 at 3:09 a.m. at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born May 18, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Emanuel and Vernola Harris Murrell, moving to Columbus in 1997.

Frances was employed at Nursing Homes in Mahoning County and California for 30 plus years as an Aide and worked at the Hub Restaurant as a Cook.

She attended East High School.

She was a member of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, where for over 20 years she sang in the choir and worked in the food pantry.

Her hobbies included cooking, spending time with her family and playing Bingo.

She leaves to mourn a loving and devoted daughter, Mrs. Arlene (Robert) Bush of Columbus; two sons, Arnold (Star) Norwood of California and Bernard (Stacey) Norwood of Texas; a loving grandson, Eric Bush; great-grandson, Omari Bush and a special granddaughter, Ms. Stacey Murrell Bush, all who she lived with and were her loving care givers; a special granddaughter, Ms. Shaunae Tolson of Texas; eleven grandchildren of Ohio, California and Texas; many great-grandchildren; four special nephews, Clarence (Nellie) Kitchen, James Copeland and Sean Copeland all of Youngstown and Oscar (Loujuan) Kitchen of Warren; one special niece, Mrs. Lela (Richard) Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters-by-heart, Mrs. Penny (Kenny) Jones of Fontana, CA and Mrs. Janet Norwood of Lancaster, California; two best friends, Ms. Sandi Williams and Ms. Essie Laners both of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Margie Darnell; one brother, Sydney Murrell; two sisters, Elizabeth Murrell and Fannie Copeland; one nephew, William Henry Murrell; one niece, Betty D. Mitchell; one cousin, Lawrence Harris and three husbands, Jesse James Thomas, Quincy Norwood and Robert DuVal.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to her daughter, Arlene Bush at 2214 Hughey Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

