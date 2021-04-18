Fannie Edington, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fannie Edington, 79 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born December 16, 1941 in Fordyce, Arkansas, the daughter of Trozy and Lola Jacobs Edington, residing in the area for 77 years.

Ms. Edington was employed with Delphi Packard Electric Corporation for 28 years as an Inspector, before retiring in 1995.

She was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Mt. Sinai Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, where she served as past Pastor’s Aide.

Her hobbies include cooking, baking, singing and watching Soap Operas.

She leaves to mourn one son, Johnnie Johnson of Warren; three daughters, Mrs. Cornelia Faye (Adonus) Nickerson and Mrs. Felicia Renee (Raymond) Tate both of Fayetteville, Georgia and Mrs. Sharon Denise (James) Shannon of Warren; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joseph D. Edington, James I. Edington and Elder Frank Edington and two sisters, Mrs. Bytha Mae Harris and Mrs. Lovie Jean Cross.

Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the St. James Church of God in Christ.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

