Evella Singleton Richardson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evella Singleton Richardson, 89, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:55 p.m. at Concord Care Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born November 23, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Roosevelt Parker and Flossie Singleton.

She was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Evella was employed with General Electric Trumbull Lamp for 35 years as an Assembler, before retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Grace AME Church, where she was a past Stewardess, belonged to the Warren Civic League, the Hill Toppers Bowling League and enjoyed bowing.

She married George Richardson in 1980.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one grandchild, five great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Garcel Moss.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the home of her husband, George Richardson, 3200 Lodwick Drive, Apt. 2, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

