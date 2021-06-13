Essie Lamain McCoy-Holmes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie Lamain McCoy-Holmes, of 1631 Keri Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, of complications from an extended illness.

She was born March 9, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Roy C. and Lavertta A. Montgomery McCoy, residing in Washington, D.C., for 18 years.

Ms. McCoy-Holmes was employed with the Enrichment Center for ten years as a nurse’s aide, before retiring in 2017. She also worked for the Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) and the Warren City School System as an educational aide.

She was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended the Kent State University Branch.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she formerly sang in the Choir and belonged to the NAACP.

Her hobbies included music and crossword puzzles.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Yvette Holmes Gray of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Albert Montgomery of Clinton, Maryland; five sisters, Ms. Virginia Barr of Bronx, New York, Ms. Michelle Simms of Washington, D.C., Mrs. Santonia (Raymond) Williamson, Ms. Veronica Davenport and Mrs. Lavertta (Myron) McClure, all of Warren; four grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Brenda J. McCoy.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1631 Keri Drive, Unit 1803, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

