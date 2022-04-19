YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest X Riggins, 82, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at The Hospice House, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 4, 1940 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the son of Elder George Herbert and Mary Thomas Riggins, residing in the area for 51 years.

Ernest was employed with the Youngstown Easter Seals for 12 years as a bus driver, before retiring in 2010. He was also an inspector for U.S. Steel (McDonald).

He was an outstanding guitar player for over 70 years, playing for Nostalgia, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and Percy Sledge.

He was a member of the Nation of Islam Temple 9 and enjoyed music, playing his guitar and was an avid boxing fan.

He was a 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Gary (April) Riggins of Warren and Dennis (Marilyn) Riggins of Atlanta, Georgia; three daughters, Mrs. Pamela (Gerry) Morgan-Sire of Columbus, Ms. Natalie Riggins of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Saroya Riggins of Grayson, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Emmanuel Riggins and two sisters, Ms. Nathaliah E. Carver and Mrs. Rosetta Butler.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.