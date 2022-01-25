WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Lee Pruitt, 89, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Parksdale, Arkansas on June 14, 1932 to Birdie Mae Burns and Roy J. Box, Sr., and she resided in Warren since 1949.

Erma was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide for 11 years at TCAP Head Start.

As a member of Triedstone Baptist Church since the age of 17, she served in various ministries including the Senior Choir, Deaconess Board, Nurses’ Guild and church Financial Secretary.

Her hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking, and watching classic cowboy western movies and she enjoyed dancing and was an avid sports fan of football and basketball.

Erma is survived by her three children, Anita Rae Walker-Ford of Warren, Robert A. Pruitt and Daphine A. Pruitt of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Isaac A. Box of Youngstown; one grandchild, Aaron L. Walker (Valisha) and two great-grandchildren, Wisdom and Serene Walker all of Westerville, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Ward Pruitt; a son, Clyde Durand Walker; a daughter, Francesca Pruitt; a brother, Rev. Roy J. Box, Jr.; a sister, Christene Brown and a nephew-son, Isaac Eugene Box.

Family and friends can send condolences to 2208 Monticello Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Ave SW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Erma PRUITT, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.