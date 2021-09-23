Emma Lee Colvin McElroy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Lee Colvin McElroy, 90, of 3362 Northwest Boulevard, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 20, 2021, at 7:51 a.m., at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 10, 1931, in Pinkensville, Alabama, the daughter of Sam and Mary Coleman Colvin, residing in the area for 70 years, coming from Columbus, Mississippi.

Emma was employed with SCOPE for five years as a Cook, before retiring in 2006. She also worked as a Cook for the Rebecca Williams Community Center and the Christy House, a Laborer for Republic Steel Corp., General Motors BOC Lordstown Division and the Ravenna Arsenal.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening and crossword puzzles.

She leaves to mourn eight sons, Willie Grady “Main” (Bernadette) McElroy, Curtis Mc Elroy, Terry “Smoke” McElroy, Gary McElroy, Dwayne McElroy, Dwight McElroy, Andre McElroy and John Lamont McElroy all of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Mary “Money” McElroy, Ms. Rose Marie McElroy Liptrot and Ms. June McElroy all of Warren; one brother, Sam Colvin of Columbus, Mississippi; three sisters, Ms. Ruth Sykes, Ms. Henrietta Sykes and Ms. Almateen Peoples all of Columbus, Mississippi; five grandchildren she reared, Ms. Kurttisha McElroy of Columbus, Ohio, Ms. Ricketa McElroy and Ronald McElroy both of Pensacola, Florida, Brandon McElroy of Seattle, Washington and Ms. Yessheca McElroy of Columbus, Ohio (who was also her caregiver); 44 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews; nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Vhonda McElroy; two brothers, James Colvin and Otis Colvin, Sr. and one sister, Ms. Armae Pulliam.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 610 Broadway Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Emma Lee Colvin McElroy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.