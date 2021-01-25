Emma Allen Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Allen Williams, 89, formerly of Warren, Ohio, of 339 South 9th Avenue, LaGrange, Illinois, departed this life Friday, January 15, 2021 at 3:37 p.m. at Meadowbrook Manor of LaGrange, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born on May 16, 1931 in Donora, Pennsylvania.

She was raised in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Anise Dumas Jones.

Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She married her high school sweetheart LeRoy H. Williams Sr. on September 24, 1950 and was blessed with four children and a marriage lasting over 56 years until the passing of her husband on October 28, 2006. Mrs. Williams moved to Illinois to be near her sons in 2012.

Mrs. Williams was employed with Packard Electric for 30 years, before retiring as a Supervisor on August 1, 1987.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, the Eastern Stars and was active in the Card Club.

She enjoyed her family, sports, Westerns, bowling, soap operas, dancing and playing cards.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Dr. William J. (Dolores) Williams of Berwyn, IL and Mr. David A. (Jennifer) Williams of Crest Hill, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Ms. Audrey Williams of Liberty Township; seven grandchildren, David L. Williams, ESQ, Dr. Cara Williams, Alaina Williams, Ashley Settepani, Alyse Williams, Dominic Williams and Anthony Williams; four great grandchildren, Colin, Jordan, Ariella and Olivia; extended family, Ms. Ruthellen Williams and Ms. Gail Williams and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Mr. LeRoy H. Williams Jr. and one daughter, Ms. Sherran Williams.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. At the request of the family, the services will be private for immediate family members only.

Please respect the family’s wishes to keep our community safe.

The services will be streamed online at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/emma-allen-williams for full details.

Cards and condolences may be sent to Dr. William J. Williams, 3508 Harvey, Berwyn, IL 60402. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Second Baptist Church Community Outreach Fund in memory of Emma Williams. You can donate directly at the link above.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Emma Allen WILLIAMS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.