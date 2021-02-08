Elnora Ravizee Edge, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Elnora Ravizee Edge, 80, of 9971 Bright Drive, Windham, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 3:54 a.m., at University Hospital Cleveland, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born October 2, 1940, in Leeds, Alabama, the daughter of John H. and Mittie Gray Ravizee, residing in the area for 48 years, coming from Cleveland.

She was the Pastor of The Church of the Living God for seven years and enjoyed Bible Study.

She married Bishop Madison Leon Edge, Sr., in 1969, he died September 7, 2013.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Madison Leon (Karen) Edge, Jr., of Hudson, Jeffrey K. (Ruth) Edge of Tallmadge and La’Shan Edge of Windham; one daughter, Ms. Michelle Edge of Ravenna; two brothers, Bishop Nathaniel (Shirley) Ravizee of Birmingham, Alabama and Lovell Ravizee of Alabaster, Alabama; six sisters, Ms. Ruby Thompson of Birmingham, Alabama, Ms. Claudette Ravizee of Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Lennette Taylor and Ms. Burnette (Charles) Lett both of Birmingham, Alabama, Ms. Cassandra Harold of Dallas, Texas and Dr. Tony Ravizee of Anchorage, Alaska; seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Ravizee, Jr., Charles Ravizee and Isaiah Ravizee and two sisters, Ms. Georgia Edge and Ms. Jesse Ravizee.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at, 31 West Hines Hill Road, Hudson, OH 44236.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

