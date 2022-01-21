NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellett Johnson, 59, of 925 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 13, 2022.

He was born June 12, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Paul and Pearl North Johnson, residing in the area for ten years, coming from Youngstown.

He graduated in 1980 from Campbell Memorial High School.

Ellett was Owner and Operator of EJ’s Ribs and Fish for two years, before retiring in 2019.

He was a member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

Ellett enjoyed cooking, fishing and was a handyman.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman E2 from October 6, 1980-October 25, 1982, receiving several honors.

He married Luenettle Marie Green-Johnson on November 6, 2011.

Besides his wife of Niles, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Kyonia Johnson of Columbus; two brothers, Michael Johnson of Youngstown and Anthony Johnson; five sisters, Mrs. Montyne (Jose) Nall of Youngstown, Mrs. Karen (Larry) Hargrave of Boardman, Ms. Pauline Harriston of Liberty, Mrs. Cassandra (Earl) Lester of Liberty and Mrs. Lisa (Sylvester) Hughes of Boardman; one grandson, Amir Tripp; four special grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ricky Johnson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

