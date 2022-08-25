BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness.

She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in the area for three years, coming from North Randall, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Cleveland Central High School and was of the Catholic faith.

Elizabeth was employed with the Greyhound Bus Company for 15 years as an accountant, before retiring. She also worked for the Cleveland Justice Center and General Electric for five years.

She belonged to Champs Social Club and enjoyed playing the lottery and the horses.

She leaves to mourn two sisters, Ms. Victoria Wainwright and Ms. Denise Woods; one grandson, Gary Ellis, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Ellis; one son, Gary Ellis, Sr.; five brothers, William, Derry, Russell, Jr., Frank and Ronald Wainwright and two sisters, Estelle and Christine.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Lucas Memorial Chapel (Garfield Heights). Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

