WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Riddle Williams, 80, of 1632 Dodge Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 5:18 a.m. at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born September 4, 1941 in Itta Bena, Mississippi, the daughter of George W. and Willie Maple Washington Riddle, residing in the area for 54 years, coming from Helena, Arkansas.

Elizabeth was employed at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for six years as a sterilization technician, before retiring in 1984. She was also a foster parent for Trumbull County Children Services for over 25 years.

She was a member of Alpha and Omega Ministries, Daughter of Louis Mitchell Elks Lodge #22 and enjoyed gardening, quilting and crocheting.

She married Kelley Williams December 7, 1983; he died February 18, 2020.

She leaves to mourn four daughters, Mrs. Doris A. (Phillip) Walker of Warren, Mrs. Denise Swearingen (Manuel) Dosal of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ms. Ernestine Young of Detroit, Michigan and Mrs. Angela K. (Charles Kirnon) Williams of Warren; three sons, Norris J. Young of Warren, Morris J. Young and Jesse B. Young, both of Detroit, Michigan; one brother, L.C. Riddle of Minneapolis, Minnesota; one sister, Mrs. Marie Riddle (Clifton) Jones of Warren; a granddaughter she raised, Mrs. Tawanna L. (Jermaine) Thaxton; 29 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Lloyd Young and one brother, George Walter Riddle.

Private funeral services were held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Alpha and Omega Ministries.

Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

