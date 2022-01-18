YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Howell, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Boardman Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 2, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Willabelle Jones Harden, living in the area for 46 years, coming from New York, New York.

She was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Eleanor was employed with the Youngstown Board of Education for two years as a bus monitor, before retiring in 2011. She also worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, General Electric and Finance Supervisor for the City of New York.

She served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves and enjoyed photography and collecting vintage cars.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Dirley (Michael) Gargiulo of Chesterfield, Virginia; two sisters, Ms. Emaline Smith of Campbell and Ms. Loretta Wells, of Youngstown; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

