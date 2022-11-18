WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Morgan, 69, of formerly of Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:58 p.m. at his residence, following a short illness.

He was born July 13, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James P. and Antonia Smith Morgan, residing in the area for 20 years, coming from Warren.

Edward was employed with Staffmark for three years as a Forklift Operator, before retiring in 2012. He was a 1973 graduate of Gary Indiana High School.

He was a member of the New Birth Baptist Church of Riverside, California.

He enjoyed fishing, auto mechanics and playing cards.

He married Lisa Danette Conley January 23, 2010.

Besides his wife of Perris, California, he leaves to mourn four sons, Uriah Sanders of Youngstown, Ohio, Tashon Burke of Columbus, Ohio, Eric Thornton of Warren, Ohio and Adam Conley of Perris, California; four daughters, Ms. Yvonne Morgan of Rialto, California, Ms. Tia Burke of San Bernadino, California, Ms. Tania Morgan of Lima, Ohio and Ms. Chaquana Morgan of Warren; two brothers, Dwayne (Donna) Trout of St. Louis, Missouri and Chaz (Rachelle) Morgan of Harrisburg, Tennessee; two sisters, Ms. Diana Gardner of Warren, Ohio and Ms. Rose Marie Swayzer of Los Angeles, California; eighteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three nieces, Ms. Tiffanii (Erwin) Simms of Youngstown, Ohio, Ms. Cheecola Ford and Ms. Kameco Morgan both of Warren; one nephew, Richard Ford of Warren, Ohio and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Morgan and mother, Antonia Smith Morgan and two brothers, Andrew Bennett and Anthony Morgan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.