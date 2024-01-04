WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Gathan “Dee Dee” “Redd” Freeman, 74 of Williamsburg Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:12 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born November 23, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Arbie Samuel and Annabelle Brogdon Freeman, Sr.

He was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Edward was employed with Republic Steel/LTV Steel and RG Steel Corporations for 44 years as an electrician, before retiring in 2012.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

He leaves to mourn one son, Daron Shelby Freeman of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Denikia Natasha Freeman of Springhill, Tennessee; one grandson, Da’Veyon Hill of Springhill, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Ms. Da’Najah Freeman of Springhill, Tennessee and Ms. Dalayah Jade Freeman of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ms. Edith Brogdon and Mrs. Shirley Stewart and two brothers, Atty. Arbie S. Freeman, Jr. and Robert Freeman.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 6, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

