YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Eddy” Penrole Griffin, Jr., 74, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:37 a.m., following complications from a short illness.

He was born June 8, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward Penrole and Ruth Harris Griffin, Sr.

Eddy was a self-employed handyman for 50 years and enjoyed fixing bikes and lawnmowers.

He was a member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church.

He leaves to mourn two sisters, Ms. Donna Griffin Clayton of Youngstown and Ms. Elaine (Edwin) Robinson of San Antonio, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur Griffin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home. Masks are suggested.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Edward Penrole Griffin, Jr., please visit our sympathy store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.