WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Curtis Keene, 41 of Austin Avenue, Warren, departed this life Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:33 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 3, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Timmy and Abigail Collins Keene.

Edward was employed with the Ply-Trim Companies for 13 years as an operator.

He graduated in 2001 from Warren G. Harding High School, 2002 from Trumbull Business College with a degree in Business Management and in 2011 from ETI Technical College with a degree in HVAC.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed many sports.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Timothy Keene of Warren; Ms. Justus West, who he reared, of Warren; a special friend, Ms. Montia West of Warren; sister-in-law, Ms. Aisha Johnson of Warren; childhood friend, Marcus Crawford of Warren; two uncles, William (Alma) Collins of Indianapolis, Indiana and Floyd (Joyce) Collins of Pickerington; two aunts, Ms. Bertilla Collins and Ms. Viola Collins, both of Niles and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to Aisha Johnson, 3714 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

