WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie James Williams, Sr., 79, of 1621 Keri Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:58 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness.

He was born May 14, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Eddie and Marjorie Dillard Williams, residing in the area since 1953, coming from Birmingham, A labama.

He was a 1962 graduate of Lakeview high school and attended Bible College.

Elder Williams was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 24 years as a Press Operator, before retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Progressive Church of God in Christ, where he was the Lay Minister, taught Bible Study, Sunday School, and belonged to UAW Local 714. He enjoyed talking about the word of God and reading.

He married Mary Frances Payne Williams 57 years ago on September 24, 1965.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Terrence L. Williams and Eddie J. (Alysia) Williams, Jr. both of Warren and Cedric A. (Tambral) Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Ms. Mattie Washington of Albion, Michigan; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; his devoted dog, Malia and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Jerri Ann Davis; two sisters, Ms. Annie Jewel Gore and Ms. Ethel Mae Wiggins and one brother, Willie Earl Williams.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Community Church of God in Christ. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

