WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earnestine Allen, 67, of 2024 Deerfield Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born February 7, 1955 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of Samuel William and Alice Marion Vaughn Allen, Sr., residing in the area for 52 years, coming from Patterson, New Jersey.

Earnestine was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and enjoyed cooking, listening to music, watching sports and TV.

She leaves to mourn four brothers, Samuel Allen of Warren, Calvin (Latye) Allen of Columbus, Leslie (Terri) Parkey and Reginald Allen, Sr., both of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Theresa Dorsey of Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Barbara Allen and Ms. Latricia Hughley, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bobbie Lee Hughley.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to Latricia Hughley, 147 Oak Knoll Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Earnestine Allen, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.