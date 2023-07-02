GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorris Mattello Thomas, 97, of Girard, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:20 a.m. at the Hospice House, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 27, 1926 in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Erma Caldwell Thomas, coming to Ohio 75 years ago, from Kentucky.

He was employed with U.S. Steel Ohio Works for 32 years as a Foreman, before retiring in 1980.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a seaman, first class during World War II, receiving several honors.

Dorris was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon, sunday school superintendent

He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He married Earlise Wigfall Thomas in 1950, she died November 19, 1984.

He leaves to mourn one son, Victor M. Thomas of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Doris Thomas-Buckler of Iowa Colony, Texas; ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Barbara Groves and Rita Stewart; five brothers, Cloris Thomas, Alton Thomas, James Thomas, Owen Thomas and Lexus Thomas; two sisters, Rachael Clemmons and Helen Wilson and two grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home, Youngstown.

