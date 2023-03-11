YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Webster Malik of Powell, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:28 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born March 20, 1933 in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, the daughter of Oliver and Arlena Lee Webster, residing in Powell for 8 years, coming from the Warren/Youngstown area.

She was a 1952 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

Dorothy was employed with Packard Electric Division of General Motors for 32 years as a builder of engineering samples and lead prep Inspector, before retiring in 1992.

She was a member of the Youngstown Muslim Mosque, where she was the wife of an Imam. She was a lifetime honorary member of Local 717 IUE, AFL, CIO in recognition of her service to the International Union.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling and spending time with her five granddaughters, whom she dearly loved.

She married Saleem Malik May 28, 1955, he died December 25, 2019.

She leaves to mourn one son, Mikal (Carmen) Malik of Nashville, Tennesse; two daughters, Ms. Pamela Malik-Harris of Powell and Ms. Maria Malik of Hilliard; five granddaughters, Dr. Jameelah Harris, Meghan Malik, Ameerah Harris, Maya Malik and Kayla Malik and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Vernon Webster, William Earl Webster and Lynell Webster and four sisters, Ms. Verna Williams, Lorene Bolding, DeLois Blake and Joyce D. Mallory.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.