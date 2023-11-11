YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ferguson Vaughan, 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:24 p.m. at her residence from Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born August 19, 1944 in Appomattox, Virginia, the daughter of James Thomas and Priscilla Morgan Ferguson, residing in the area for 61 years, coming from Virginia.

She was a graduate of Carver-Price High School in Appomattox, Virginia.

Doris was employed with the Youngstown Board of Education for 37 years as a teacher’s aide for Special Education, before retiring in 2017.

She was also a Seamstress and Designer for Minnesota Fabrics, a Telecommunications Representative for LCI and was an Avon Representative.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, where she was a former member of the Choir and a pianist. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and baking.

She married William H. Vaughan June 8, 1961 and he died May 25, 2019.

She leaves to mourn one son, William Kenneth Vaughan of South Orange, New Jersey; two daughters, Ms. Vickie Leona Davanzo and Ms. Valda Michelle Vaughan, both of Youngstown; two brothers, Jerry B. Ferguson and Samuel Ferguson, both of Struthers; four sisters, Ms. Mozelle Hall of Columbus, Ms. Evelyn Megginson of Campbell, Ms. Lucille Jones and Ms. Arlene Ferguson, both of Appomattox, Virginia; five grandchildren; a special friend, Mike Davanzo of Stow and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harold Ferguson and one grandson, Kaylan Taylor.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, 2139 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Doris Ferguson Vaughan, please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.