WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Elizabeth Bland Johnson, 91, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at her residence.

She was born December 28, 1929 in Cleveland County, North Carolina, the daughter of George W. and Annie Wilson Bland. She was raised in Gray, Georgia before moving to Warren, Ohio 75 years ago.

Doris was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 23 years as an Assembler and belonged to IUE Local 717.

She was a 1948 graduate of Howland High School.

She was a faithful member of the House of Prayer U.H.C., where she was a Trustee and Deaconess. Her hobbies included extensive traveling, cooking and flower gardening.

She married William “Bill” Johnson Sr. September 11, 1948 he died July 1, 2007.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Janice Franklin of Warren; two sons, William Johnson Jr. of Warren and Michael (Monica) Johnson of Louisville, Kentucky; one brother, Benjamin Johnson of Carterville, Illinois; two sisters, Ms. Wilma Todd of Cleveland and Ms. Rodel Cross of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; four granddaughters, Ms. Diana Franklin of Warren, Mrs. Lisa (Lamar) Franklin-Maines of Columbus, Ms. Letitia Poole of Warren and Ms. Mikayla Johnson of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandsons, William Johnson III of Dayton, Weston Johnson of Ypsilanti, Mississippi and Matthew Johnson of Orlando, Florida; four great-granddaughters, Ms. Mariah Powell of Tampa, Florida, Ms. Crochell Johnson, Ms. Jacque Johnson and Ms. Tamara Johnson all of Warren; two great grandsons, David Stewart and Anthony Johnson both of Warren; two great great grandchildren; ex-son-in-law, David (Diane) Franklin whom she loved as a son and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Johnson; two brothers, George Bland Jr. and Luther Bland and four sisters, Ms. Iola Monk, Ms. Marie Hoskins, Ms. Pauline Miller and Ms. Marion Mullins.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Doris Johnson to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Callings Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Services will be Live Streamed on the Sterling-McCullough Williams Facebook Page.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and Cards can be sent to the family at 3345 Northwest Boulevard, N.W., Warren 44485, the home of her daughter, Ms. Janice Franklin.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

