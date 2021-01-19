Donna Jean Young, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Young, 57, of 3330 Merriweather Street NW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:40 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a lengthy illness.

She was born April 28, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche Moore Young.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with family, good food, dancing, music and was an avid World Wrestling Federation fan and attended Warren City Schools.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Dontai R. (Andrea) Young I of Warren and Joseph Michael Cash, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia; four brothers, Kenneth Moore of Tempe, Arizona, Squire Scott Young of Columbus, Stephen Young of New York, New York and Lamont Hudson of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Adrienne McCorkle of Warren and Ms. Karen Young of Milledgeville, Georgia; five grandsons, Dontai R. Young II and Kardell Lowery, both of Warren, Joseph Michael Cash, Jr., Zaylon Cash and Phoenix Cash, all of Atlanta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Miss Aniyha Cash of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Aariona Reed of Warren; one great-grandson, Amarriun Williamson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Young and Blanche L. Moore Brackett; one brother, Joseph Allen Young and two nephews, DeWayne D. Young and Dion L. Young.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 3330 Merriweather Street NW, Warren, OH 44485.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Donna Jean Young, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.