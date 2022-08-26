WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and Margaret Louise Carmichael Workman, residing in the area since 1946, coming from Zanesville.

She was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Donna was employed with Packard Electric for 30 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1998.

She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.

She belonged to AFL/CIO Local 717, the Hill Toppers and Echo Lanes Women’s Bowling Leagues and Packard Women’s Golf League. She enjoyed going to the casino, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, Bingo and was an avid Yahtzee player.

She married Lee Roy Parrott April 21, 1979.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one son, Michael Parrott of Indianapolis, Indiana; four daughters, Ms. Lynne Flouroy of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Ms. Jennifer Jones and Ms. Pamela Jones, both of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Daphne (James) Workman-Mills of Lansing, Michiga; one brother, Thomas Cambridge of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Stephanie Johnson-Workman of Chicago, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karla Williams; two brothers, Andre Workman and William Workman, Jr. and four sisters, Beverly Workman, Roma Workman, Nita Dennison and Kay Caldwell.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Trinity Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donna Jean Parrott, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.