WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).

Donna attended Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio and completed some classes at ITT Technical Institute before graduating from Raphael’s School of Beauty.

Upon cosmetology school graduation, she worked at Hair-Is-Us Beauty Salon in Warren before moving to the Farrell, Pennsylvania location. She later co-owned the Farrell location, Essence of Hair, where she worked for more than 25 years before she retired. Moving to Cincinnati, Ohio to be with her girls in 2004, Donna worked for Cincinnati Juvenile Corrections as a corrections officer until she returned to Warren in 2007 to help take care of her mother. She also worked at West Corporation, VXI and recently worked as a Product Demonstrator at Sam’s Club.

Of all the things Donna accomplished, her greatest pride was her daughter, Harmony and her granddaughter, Delaney, whom she loved dearly. She was always boasting on their successes and was excited to see Delaney’s upcoming graduation from college.

Donna was a lifelong member of Grace AME Church, where she sang in the Senior Choir and Women’s Choir. She was a past member of Usher Board #1 and the Mass Choir. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Elks, #66 in Farrell, Pennsylvania and the Warren City Council – Sixth Ward Advisory Board.

Donna leaves a host of loved ones to cherish her memory including her daughter, Harmony (Joseph) Glisson and granddaughter, Delaney Darby, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Gloria (Larry) Rodgers, Glynis Freeman and Michelle Freeman, of Warren; brother, Thomas (Eme) Freeman of Washington, D.C.; stepbrother, Frederick (Lavonne) Manson of Warren; special aunt, Winifred Reed of Cleveland, Ohio; special uncle, Robert (Emily) Greenlee of Dayton, Ohio; her play brother, John Whiteside and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by the Reed family from Warren, Ohio and Washington, D.C.; her Freeman family, her extended Reed-Roman family and her Farrell, Pennsylvania friends who became family. Donna’s memory will also be cherished by her beloved Godchildren, Austin Reed of Warren, Ohio, Jesse Hadden of Houston, Texas and Key’Airia Madison and Fontella Davis, of Farrell, Pennsylvania. She had a lot of other “adopted” sisters, brothers, children and grandchildren who will hold her memory dear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Redman; brother, Larry M. Redman and stepbrothers, Gordon Manson, Stanley Manson and Burley Manson.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

Professional services of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donna G. Redman-Provitt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.