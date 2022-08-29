WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Woody” Woods, 84, of 1550 Ferndale Boulevard SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 4:22 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born September 1, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Sara Woods, residing in the area for 47 years, coming from Phoenix, Arizona.

He was a 1955 graduate of Adah high school in Adah, Pennsylvania.

Woody was employed with Ironworkers Local 207 for 30 years as an ironworker, before retiring in 2005.

He was a past member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed reading, current events and politics.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant during the Vietnam Conflict from 1955-1975 as a radar operator, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Natalie Sabrina (Wilbert) Jenkins of Greensboro, North Carolina, Mrs. Delicia Dawn “Lee” (Nathaniel) McCain of Blythewood, South Carolina and Ms. Aries Markie Ford of Warren; one grandson, Carl Jenkins of Greensboro, North Carolina; four great-granddaughters, Ms. Brittany McCain of Big Springs, Texas, Ms. Candice McCain of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ms. Amani Jenkins of Durham, North Carolina and Ms. Sharatae Wesson of Charlotte, North Carolina; one Godson, Donvantae Wesson, whom he raised and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Dontae Wesson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Denita Royster, 1566 Kenilworth Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald “Woody” Woods, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.