YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lewis Patterson, 66, of 331 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:07 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born October 1, 1955 in Rockford, Alabama, the son of Matthew and Wilma Floyd Patterson, Sr., living in Youngstown for 18 years, coming from Rockford.

He was the owner of a handyman service for 30 years, before retiring in 2015.

Donald enjoys playing chess and was an avid basketball and football fan.

He leaves to mourn three brothers, Matthew Patterson, Jr. and Jerry Wayne Patterson, both of Youngstown and Joseph A. Patterson of Alexander City, Alabama; one sister, Ms. Martha Pat Patterson of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Lewis Patterson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.