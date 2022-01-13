WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Motley, Sr., 68 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:43 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 22, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Mamie Washington Motley, Sr., residing in the area since 1986, coming from Cleveland.

He graduated high school in 1971 and attended Ohio State University, majoring in art.

Donald was employed many years as a machine operator in manufacturing, before retiring in 2017.

He was a tennis coach at Warren G. Harding School, enjoyed watching football, basketball, playing tennis and competing in Georgia and Ohio Marathons running the 5K.

He married Emma Rivers Motley June 11, 1987.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Donald L. Motley II of Warren; one brother, Anthony Motley of California; three sisters, Ms. Myra Mixigo and Ms. Ernestine Motley, both of Florida and Ms. Linda Motley of California and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ernest Motley, Jr. and one sister, Ms. Patricia Motley.

Private services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.