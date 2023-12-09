YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ells, a man of wisdom and grace, bid farewell to this mortal realm on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 90.

Born July 9, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, he graced the world with his presence and left an indelible mark upon those who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

In the hallowed halls of East High School, in Youngstown, Ohio, Donald’s youthful steps laid the foundation for a life adorned with purpose and meaning. Embarking on a journey that would shape his character, he answered the call of duty, donning the uniform of the United States Army.

Donald’s journey led him to a fruitful career in the U.S Postal Service for over 30 years. As many know from chatting with Donald, his proud career path also included working in the steel mill and as a lifeguard.

Beyond the realm of work, Donald found happiness in the pursuit of his passions. Donald was a prominent member of the Youngstown community, involved in many ways and was greeted by many of the community as he walked down the street. He was a long-time member of Masonic Covenant Lodge. He also showed the world his athletic spirit on the volleyball court at every opportunity, especially in the Senior Olympics defying the boundaries of age by soaring across the court. A devoted member of the Deacon Guild at Third Baptist Church, he serviced as a beacon of compassion and faith illuminating the path of righteousness for all.

In the tapestry of his life, Donald leaves behind a lasting legacy, as his spirit is carried forth by his son, Donald Ells, II (Molly) and embraced by the tender embrace of his granddaughter, Kiah Ells (Arnold), the echoes of his presence reverberate through the generations, resonating within the hearts of his grandson, Donald Ells,III (Maggie) and the great-grandchildren who were fortunate to bask in his wisdom and affection, Kinsley, Azalea, Rowan and Collins.

As the family gather to honor his memory, they cannot ignore the lingering shadows of loss, for Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julia Ells, and precious daughter, Doreen Ells.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the sacred sanctuary of Third Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio, a Funeral Service will be held, a symphony of remembrance and reverence.

As the clock strikes 9:30 a.m., the doors of the church will open, inviting all who knew and loved Deacon to pay their respects. At the stroke of 10:00 a.m., the hymns of farewell will resound, intertwining with the whispered prayers and heartfelt eulogies that honor his legacy.

May his spirit find eternal rest in celestial realms, and may his legacy continue to inspire the soul who tread upon the paths of his footsteps.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.