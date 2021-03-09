Donald “Duck” Bodiford, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Duck” Bodiford, 70 of 1630 Rustic Run, Lordstown, Ohio departed this life Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 7:25 p.m., at his residence, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 5, 1951 in Foley, Alabama the son of Aaron and Mary McGrahm Bodiford Sr, residing in the area for 22 years, coming from Racine, Wisconsin.

Mr. Bodiford was employed with Kraftmaid Industries for 10 years, where he worked in Inventory Logistics before retiring. He also was self-employed working as a mechanic and handyman.

His hobbies included fishing, playing dominos, billiards and cooking.

He married Mary Dukes Bodiford in 1998.

Besides his wife of Lordstown, he leaves to mourn two sons, David Oliver of Columbus, and Rev. Donald Walker of Nashville, Tennessee; one daughter, Ms. Janissa Bodiford of Racine, Wisconsin; two step-sons, Jason (Jamie) Holloway and Bill Hall both of Warren; two step-daughters, Ms. Robin Elizabeth Perez and Ms. Dezinae Washington both of Warren; five brothers, Aaron Bodiford Jr. of Santa Anna, California, Ernest (Julie) Bodiford of Warren, Prentiss Bodiford of Santa Anna, California, Robert Andrews Bodiford of San Diego, California and Lester (Faye) Bodiford of Anaheim, California; three sisters, Ms. Laura Cooper of Wellington, FL, Mrs. Elizabeth (Bazel) Spencer of Canton and Ms. Mary Lou (Larry) Rivers of Forest City, CA; 14 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Quebec Bodiford and Kietsa Bodiford.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12 Noon, with callings from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Third Christian Church.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 1630 Rustic Run, Lordstown, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Bodiford, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.