WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Davis, 75, of Milton Street, S.E., Warren departed this life Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:33 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 22, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Hattie E. Clyburn Reid Sr.

Dolores was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She married Ronald L. Davis Sr. September 22, 1967.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn two sons, Ronald L. Davis Jr. of Columbus and David A. (Michelle) Davis of Augusta, Georgia; one daughter, Mrs. Sonya R. (Timothy Sr.) Harden of Warren; one brother, Charles (Faye) Reid Jr. of Columbus; two sisters, Mrs. Evelyn (James) Howard and Mrs. Carolyn (Gregory) Arnold, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Michael Reid, Sr. and one sister, Mrs. Barbara Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, with Calling Hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

