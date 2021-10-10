Desirae Alesia Boss, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desirae Alesia Boss, 32, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

She was born March 25, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of David Boss III and Denise T. Code.

Desirae was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed styling hair, spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for her great sense of humor.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss Taraji Denise Walter of Warren; her mother, Ms. Denise T. Code of Warren; father, David Boss III of North Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, David Boss IV and Dauntai Boss, both of Warren; five sisters, Ms. Dairra A. Boss of Cleveland, Ms. Sakea Roebuck, Ms. Tyra Roebuck, Ms. Deshana Roebuck and Ms. Karita Boss, all of Warren; one grandmother, Ms. Marion James of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Trinette Pollard and three grandparents, Ms. Caren Reed, David Boss II and Edward Code.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours one our prior at 11:00 a.m. until the start of service at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 551 Highland Avenue, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

