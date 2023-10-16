WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derwin Randy Norman, Sr., 59 of Parkwood Drive NW, Warren departed this life Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born January 17, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James and Bessie Harvey Norman, Jr., residing in the area for 27 years, coming from Windam.

Derwin was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns and Indians/Guardian fan.

He married Brandi Jolene Braun Norman April 15, 2002.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Derwin R. Norman, Jr., James F.G. Norman and Austin W.D. Norman, all of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Alyssa Norman, Ms. Cierra Norman and Ms. Desiree Ball, all of Warren; four brothers, Marvis (Marilynn) Norman of Warren, Jerome Norman of Georgetown, Kentucky, Lionel Norman and Glenn (Anita) Norman, both of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Jeanne Norman of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ms. Birdina Jones of Austintown and Christol (Rev. Eric) Brown of Warren; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Maurice Norman and James Norman III and three sisters, Ms. Alberta Goodwin, Ms. Mary Norman and Ms. Arnel Norman.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, October 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the York Avenue Church of God.

Condolences may be sent to Alyssa Norman, 2168 Draper Street SW, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

