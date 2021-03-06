Derrick Dean Lewis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derrick Dean Lewis, 64, of 2263 Brier Street, SE, Warren departed this life Wednesday, February 24, 2021 of a cardiac attack.

He was born June 17, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert H. and Gloria Dean Ruth Eddington Lewis, having lived in Indianapolis, Indiana for one year.

Mr. Lewis was Owner/Operator of Hand Under Vine Construction Company for 20 years, before retiring in 1993. He was also a Barber and worked for Van Huffel Tube Corporation.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of the Twelve Stones Fellowship Church and enjoyed tennis, fishing, traveling, cooking and using his handyman skills.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Mrs. Melrita Battee Lewis; three sons, Ricko Armstrong of Warren and Dedrick Battee and Justin Battee both of Indianapolis, Indiana; four daughters, Ms. La’Kenya Lewis and Ms. Na Tarra Lewis both of Warren and Ms. Anita Lewis and Ms. Terrianna Lewis both of Indianapolis, Indiana; four brothers, Robert D. Lewis, Eric Lewis, Rodrick Lewis and Juchard Duncan all of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Patricia Lewis-Mallory and Ms. Andria Daniels Talbott both of Warren; 11 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Conrad James Lewis and one sister, Elise Walton.

Calling Hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warren First Assembly of God on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2263 Brier Street, SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

