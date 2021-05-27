Dera Mae Oliver Adamson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dera Mae Oliver Adamson, 83 of 1421 4th Drive SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 9:40 a.m., at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born October 22, 1937 in Wetumpha, Alabama, the daughter of Viven and Sarah Floyd Oliver, residing in the area for 62 years, coming from Diamond, Ohio.

Mrs. Adamson was a private duty home health aide for ten years, before retiring in 1979.

She was a 1954 graduate of Elmore County High School.

She was a member of Destiny International Ministries and enjoyed sewing, music and puzzles.

She married Hildred L. Adamson in 1954, he died April 11, 1959.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Robert (Jennifer) Adamson of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Julius Adamson of Columbus and Bryan (Benjamin) Adamson of Cleveland; one daughter, Mrs. Gwendolyn J. (John) Dugger of Austintown; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Gladys J. Adamson; two sons, Ronald Leon Adamson and Learthon B. Adamson; four brothers, David Oliver, Dolphus Oliver, Samuel J. Edwards and Douglas M. Oliver and four sisters, Dora Long, Dorothy Thomas, Doris Oliver and Annie Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ C.F.O. Center. The funeral will be live streamed on the Sterling-McCullough Williams Facebook page. In person attendance will be restricted, masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 5425 West Rockwell, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

