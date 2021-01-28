Denise Michelle “Neicy” McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Michelle “Neicy” McCullough, 54, of 628 W. Warren Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 4:59 p.m. at her residence.

She was born January 17, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Annie R. McCullough.

Ms. McCullough was employed with Youngstown State University for one year as a janitor. She also worked as a cook for Charlie Staples Bar-B-Q, Goodwill and was a 1985 graduate of The Rayen School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, crossword puzzles, dancing and watching movies.

She leaves to mourn one son, Dwayne Edward Thomas, Jr. of Youngstown; two daughters, Ms. Shanika McCullough (Kelvin) and Ms. Tierra Neely, both of Youngstown; her mother, Ms. Annie McCullough of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Tanasyah, Walter, Jr., Fernado, Nyla, Nyzheir, Shemar, Da’Lya, Da’Rii and Serenity; two Godchildren, Lebron and Brayasha and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, David.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with private funeral services for family only at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 628 W. Warren Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Denise Michelle “Neicy” McCullough, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.