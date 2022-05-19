YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Darcel Douglas, 63, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:17 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born March 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy Mae Shaw Douglas, Sr., residing in Youngstown for 20 years.

Denise was employed with HLA Nursing Home for ten years as an administrative assistant, before retiring in 2016. She was also an entrepreneur, running several businesses.

She was a 1977 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, a graduate from Raphael’s Beauty School and received an Associate’s Degree in Theology from Oakwood University.

She was an active member of Alpha and Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she served as past Treasurer and Secretary, sang in the choir, Church Clerk and was a Coach for Youth Gadget Baseball.

She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, singing and styling hair.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Derrell De’Sean Douglas, Sr. and Desemen DeVonne Douglas, Sr., both of Warren and Destine De’Niel Douglas of Youngstown; two nephews she raised, Yujuan Unique Douglas of Warren and Vaughn Maurice Small, Sr. of Youngstown; one brother, John Douglas II of Wierton, West Virginia; two sisters, Ms. June Marie Jeter of Wierton, West Virginia and Ms. Kathy Lynn Douglas of Warren; 26 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael Douglas.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Alpha and Omega Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 655 Meadowbrook Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.