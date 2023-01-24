WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle, N.E., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille Marsh Brooks.

She was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Delories was employed with General Electric for 33 years as an Inspector, before retiring in September 1, 1989. She also worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 10 years in Central Supplies.

She was a member of the Grace AME Church, where she served on the Usher Board #2, Tabitha Sisters Stewardess Board, Kitchen Committee and Food Pantry Gallon Club of the Red Cross and enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, dancing and shopping.

She married Charles L. Williams Sr. September 13, 1980.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one stepson, Rev. Charles L. (Simone) Williams Jr. of Spanaway, Washington; four stepdaughters, Ms. Victoria Williams of Indianapolis, IN, Mrs. Charlene (Warren) Simmons of Sandusky, Ohio, Ms. Veronica Williams of Warren, Ohio and Mrs. Lori (Minister Aldean) Blackwell of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Ms. Arelene McDonald of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a Goddaughter, Ms. Melanie Saffold of Columbus, Ohio; a niece, Ms. Norene Young and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Gregory Tyrone Cofield; three brothers, four sisters and one grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Grace A.M.E. Church. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Delories name to Grace AME Church Building Fund, 1137 Main Avenue, S.W., Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Delories J. Brooks WILLIAMS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.