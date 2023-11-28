WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Louise Wright Bennett, 88 of Atlantic Street NE, Warren departed this life Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:05 a.m. at Southwest General Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 8, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Othal Hightower Wright, residing in the area for seven years, coming from Foley, Alabama.

Delores was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 16 years as a dietary aide, before retiring in 1983.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and gaming.

She married Roy Junior Bennett February 29, 1952, he died March 17, 2005.

She leaves to mourn one son, Marcus A. (Cynthia) Bennett of Warren; five daughters, Ms. Darlene (Hurlard) Hudson of District Heights, Maryland, Ms. Diane Lawson of Braceville, Mrs. Angelene (Bruce) Coleman of Berea, Ms. Karen Harsch of Warren and Evangelist Brenda (Nathaniel Sr.) Bennett of Hyattsville, Maryland; two sisters, Ms. Elnora Richardson of Buffalo, New York and Mrs. Betty (Ronald) Wells of Tucson, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Glenn Bennett and Richard L. Bennett; three brothers, James Wright, William Wright and John Wright and four sisters, Ms. Johnnie Mae Wright, Mrs. Irene Bell, Ms. Mary Lee Wright and Ms. Patricia Ann Wesley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place later at Southside Cemetery, Foley, Alabama.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2189 Atlantic Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Delores Louise Wright Bennett, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.