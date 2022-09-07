YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Delores Lorriane Moore Franklin, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:40 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 31, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Flonnoya Moore and Vera Mae Kimbrough Patton.

Delores was an entrepreneur, owning and operating rental property.

She was a member of Victory Christian Church, where she was an evangelist and enjoyed decorating, shopping and traveling.

She married Birch Franklin February 1, 1958.

Besides her husband of Youngstown, she leaves to mourn three sons, Flonnoya (Sabrina) Franklin, Sr. of Canfield, Jeremiah Tyrone Franklin and Birch Franklin, Jr., both of Youngstown; two brothers, Don Moore of New York, New York and Bennie Moore of Washington, D.C.; one sister, Ms. Barbara Jean Franklin of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Birch Franklin; two brothers, Paul Moore and Kim Moore and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

