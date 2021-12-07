Delois Webster Blake, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delois Webster Blake, 90, of 3343 Resort Court, Powell, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:16 a.m. at the Kobacker House, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 3, 1931 in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, the daughter of Oliver and Arlena Lee Webster, residing in the area for seven years, coming from Warren, Ohio.

Delois was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 40 years as a supervisor of the Central Supplies Department, before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing.

She leaves to mourn one sister, Ms. Dorothy Webster Malik of Powell; two nieces, Ms. Pamela Malik Harris (lived with) of Powell and Ms. Maria Malik (caregiver) of Hilliard and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Blake; parents; three brothers, Vernon Webster, William Earl Webster and Lynell Webster; three sisters, Lorene Bolding, Joyce D. Mallory and Verna Williams and one brother-in-law, Saleem Malik.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with dalling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

